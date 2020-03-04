Cuba doesn't forget

HAVANA, Cuba.- With the placement of floral tributes on behalf of the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro, the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel and the Cuban people, the act for the 60th anniversary of the sabotage to the La Coubre steamship was held on Wednesday in the monument reminding the victims of the crime perpetrated by the CIA.

The event was attended by the member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee Omar Ruiz, the First Secretary of the Party in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, the Vice-President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Ana Maria Mari Machado, relatives of the victims and the Cuban people in general.

The tribute featured the speech of Alberto Felipe Codina, son of one of the victims of the events perpetrated against the La Coubre steamship.

It was confirmed that the present and future generations of Cubans are committed to never forget.