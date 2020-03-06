At Villa Clara regional meeting to prevent Covid-19

SANTA CLARA, Cuba.- Chaired by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, representatives of the central provinces, Matanzas, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Ciego de Avila y Villa Clara a regional meeting is held to evaluate the implementation of the strategy on the plan of measures for the prevention and control of the new Coronavirus.

It is the first meeting of its kind in the country after the issue was assessed at a recent extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Some 250 representatives participate in the exchange, including the first Party secretaries, Governors, Intendants, provincial Health directors and other related actors with the prevention against the new Coronavirus. Cuba reports no case of this epidemic that already affects 80 more nations of China.

However, the unity, intelligence and action of the agencies of the Central Administration of the State and mass organizations, plus popular participation can contribute significantly to minimize the risks in the face of a possible impact of the new Coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization, Coronaviruses are of various types and constitute diseases causing respiratory conditions affecting humans and animals. COVID-19 is newly discovered and spreads rapidly.

The important thing is to be informed and go to the Family Doctor for any symptoms of coughing, accompanied by fever and shortness of breath. The main route of contagion is that of person to person.

The territorial meeting in Villa Clara is attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda; Victor Gaute, head of the Ideological Department and member of the secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party, and Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal, among other guests.