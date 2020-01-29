A strong response from the Cuban people in tribute to Marti



HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said that with the grievance to Cuban National Hero Jose Marti, the U.S. government caused to multiply him in the people.

In his Twitter account, Marrero stated that Cuba gave a strong response with the massive tribute to Marti on the 167th anniversary of his birth.

The Cuban Prime Minister added that with several actions, the Cubans remembered the revolutionary leader who led the last attempt against Spanish colonialism in 1895.

The celebration of the Cuban National Hero´s birth was marked by the relieves on the island and in other parts of the world after the desecration of eleven busts of Marti in Havana at the beginning of the year, made by people at the service of the Cuban-American far right in South Florida.