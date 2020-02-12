Raul Castro heads memorial to deceased Cuban hero

Havana, Cuba.- Raul Castro, first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) headed Tuesday the memorial in honor of deceased division army general, Efigenio Ameijeiras, who died here at age 88.

Together with family and friends of the Cuban hero, deceased last Sunday due to a sceptic shock, his ashes were put in a crypt of the Veterans Pantheon at Cristobal Colon cemetery of the capital.

Second Secretary of the PCC Central Committee, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura delivered the central speech, while president Miguel Diaz-Canel lamented the death of the Heroe who was an expeditionary who accompanied Fi8del Castro on the Granma yacht at the start of the uprising against Fulgencio Batista’s dictatorship.

Efigenio and another two brothers who died during the revolutionary war, wrote outstading feats as founder of the Second Eastern Front Frank Pais of the guerrilla.

After the victory of 1959, he was head of the National Revolutionary Police force, fought heading a battalion of his men against mercenary troops at Playa Giron and later headed internationalist Cuban forces in Algeria and Angola.

The Havana hospital ‘Hermanos Ameijeiras’ is named thus after the three brothers.