Cuban workers to analyze 2020 economic plan and budget

Havana, Cuba.- Members of the Cuban Workers’ Federation (CTC) will discuss the country’s 2020 economic plan and budget and measures to improve working conditions, local media reported today.

CTC Secretary General Ulises Guilarte, quoted by the national weekly Trabajadores, noted that one of the aims is to apply ideas and alternatives in correspondence with the economic resources available in each workplace.

Guilarte added that workers will address from January to February of this year the compliance with export plans and the possibilities to increase and diversify them, and particularly the income they generate.

The leader of the Cuban trade union movement added that the impact of the plan on employment and workers’ income should also be evaluated, and solutions sought to complete or preserve the skilled workforce and other issues.

The CTC is made up of 19 unions, with more than two million members nationwide, according to official data.