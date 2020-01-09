Cuban foreign minister calls to revitalize CELAC

Mexico City, Mexico.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called for the revitalization of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Mexico on Wednesday.

At several meetings with foreign ministers and prominent figures from the region who are attending the installation of the CELAC pro tempore presidency, which Mexico assumed officially today, the head of Cuban diplomacy highlighted the importance of the CELAC for integration.

On his Twitter account, Rodriguez noted the fraternal meeting he held with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada.

‘We highlighted the excellent state of bilateral relations and agreed on the importance of revitalizing CELAC and defending Latin American and Caribbean unity. I ratified #Cuba’s support for the government of President Daniel Ortega,’ Rodriguez posted.

He also referred to his cordial meeting with Felipe Sola, minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Republic of Argentina.

Rodriguez noted the common will to strengthen bilateral relations, economic and commercial ties, and investments.

The Cuban diplomat also met with Peruvian Foreign Minister Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, to whom he ratified his country’s willingness to foster bilateral relations in areas of common interest and identify the potential to develop economic relations.