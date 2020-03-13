USA, main threat to Latin America, says Cuban FM

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez, today pointed the United States as the main threat to stability, peace and well-being in Latin America.

In his Twitter account, he described as irresponsible the statements of the head of the Southern Command, Craig Faller, who, when testifying before the Committee of Armed Services of the House of Representatives, announced an increase in the US military presence in the hemisphere by 2020.

According to what Faller declared this Thursday, ‘this will include a greater deployment of ships, planes and security forces to counter a series of threats.’

The Cuban foreign minister asserted that this announcement, together with the renewal of the Washington executive order that considers Venezuela an ‘unusual and extraordinary’ threat to its security, confirm the aggressive policy of the White House in the hemisphere.