UN Calls for Responsibility and Solidarity against Covid-19

UN Calls for Responsibility and Solidarity against Covid-19

International News
Antonio Guterres called for responsibility and solidarity in the face of the threat of Covid-19.

UNITED NATIONS, New York.- . UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assured the whole world faces a common threat, Covid-19, and called for responsibility and solidarity.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations remarked that as we fight the virus, fear cannot be allowed to go viral, even if they are working to change the course of this pandemic.

The UN’s top representative added that the best science says that if countries detect, test, treat, isolate, track and mobilize their people in response, we can go a long way to mitigating transmission.

Guterres called on governments to step up and expand their efforts now, and in the face of the disease, everyone must play a good role in facing the new coronavirus, a pandemic that plagues more than a hundred countries.

