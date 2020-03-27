Tribute Day in Italy to Victims of Covid-19

ROME, Italy.- The Italian municipalities will pay tribute on March 31 to the victims of Covid-19, as reported by the national association representing them.

From his Twitter account, the president of the National Association of Italian Municipalities, Antonio Decaro, reported that on the last day of March at noon the victims will be honored with the flag at half-mast and a minute’s silence.

On Thursday, Italy recorded another 662 deaths as a result of the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 8,165 since the epidemic began.

The region of Lombardy concentrates the largest number of deaths with more than four thousand and more than 22 thousand positive cases with, followed by Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, and Veneto.