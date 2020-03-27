All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»»Tribute Day in Italy to Victims of Covid-19

Tribute Day in Italy to Victims of Covid-19

0
By on International News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
They will pay tribute on March 31 to victims of Covid-19 in Italy.

They will pay tribute on March 31 to victims of Covid-19 in Italy.

ROME, Italy.- The Italian municipalities will pay tribute on March 31 to the victims of Covid-19, as reported by the national association representing them.

From his Twitter account, the president of the National Association of Italian Municipalities, Antonio Decaro, reported that on the last day of March at noon the victims will be honored with the flag at half-mast and a minute’s silence.

On Thursday, Italy recorded another 662 deaths as a result of the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 8,165 since the epidemic began.

The region of Lombardy concentrates the largest number of deaths with more than four thousand and more than 22 thousand positive cases with, followed by Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, and Veneto.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.