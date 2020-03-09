They pay tribute to Hugo Chavez in Peru

LIMA, Peru.- Political personalities and social leaders, intellectuals and young people from Peru paid tribute to Venezuelan revolutionary leader Hugo Chavez, for the seventh anniversary of his death.

The tribute was held on Sunday at the Embassy of Venezuela in Lima, where they came motivated by Chavez’s legacy and, in addition, to express their solidarity with the people of Venezuela and their President Nicolas Maduro.

The event was also attended by representatives of the embassies of Cuba, Nicaragua, Russia, and the People’s Republic of China, Palestine, and the head of the Consular Section of the Embassy of Venezuela, Vivian Alvarado, who thanked for the solidarity tribute.

Nicaragua’s Ambassador Marcela Perez Silva expressed that the freedom-loving peoples of the world recall with admiration the Bolivarian statesman, who remains inspiring to the peoples of the region.