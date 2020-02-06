Russian FM honors national independence heroes in Cuba

Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised national independence heroes in this eastern Cuban city, by paying tribute to them at heritage Santa Ifigenia cemetery.

During a stopover on his trip to Mexico and Venezuela on Wednesday, the Russian foreign minister laid a wreath at the monolith with the ashes of Fidel Castro, in a gesture that was extended to Cuban National Hero Jose Marti and the founding fathers of the Homeland, Carlos Manuel de Cespedes and Mariana Grajales.

Upon signing the book of visitors at the cemetery, Lavrov expressed eternal memory to Jose Marti who will always be an imperishable symbol of resistance and generosity, ideals and principles, which were put into practice by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, along with Raul Castro.

Accompanied by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrei Guskov, Lavrov was received by Lazaro Exposito, first secretary of the Communist Party in Santiago de Cuba, and governor Beatriz Johnson.

Subsequently, the two foreign ministers held a fraternal meeting, during which Rodriguez thanked the role of the Russian Federation in maintaining world peace and the tribute offered to the Cuban heroes who rest in that sacred place.

For his part, Lavrov expressed his nation’s commitment to continue joint efforts with Cuba on energy issues.