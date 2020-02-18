Rejection in Venezuela of Deputy Opponent

CARACAS, Venezuela. -The president of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, highlighted the lack of popular support for the opposition deputy Juan Guaido, and assured his actions against Caracas are pointless efforts.

Cabello indicated that after referring to the events of February 11 at Simon Bolivar International Airport, where groups of outraged people received the deputy crying Guaido, fascist! upon his return to the country.

The president of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela explained that what happened at the airport is a clear sign that Venezuelans are fed up with the sanctions and blockades the United States imposes on Venezuela, measures promoted by the Venezuelan self-proclaimed President.

Workers from Converse, an aeronautical company recently sanctioned by Washington, and others, gathered to express their rejection of Guido’s return, and greeted him with cries of Fascist! and Murderer!