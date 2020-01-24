Movement for Socialism Should Achieve Triumph in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia.- Former Bolivian Health Minister Gabriela Montano highlighted in Argentina the robustness of the movement’s presidential formula to achieve victory in the elections of next May 3.

The pairing made up of former Economy Minister Luis Arce and former Chancellor David Choquehuanca, are two of the longest-serving ministers in Evo Morales’ government, the former minister highlighted.

They are leaders with great experience who will guarantee the public policies Bolivia needs today, Montano said, who led the Health portfolio until the coup d’état on November 10.

On Sunday in Buenos Aires, leaders of Movement for Socialism in the nine Bolivian departments and the Unity Pact chose the presidential formula during a meeting at which participants presented the arguments for that election.