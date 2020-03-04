Jamaica factory seeks to bring its products to Cuba

Kingston, Jamaica.- The Free Form Factory (Freeform) in Jamaica is looking to bring its expanded polystyrene products to Cuba today, after receiving approval for the Technical Suitability Document (Ditec) for its construction systems.

According to the local newspaper The Gleaner, the company is the first in the Caribbean to receive the approval of the Cuban Construction Ministry, thanks to the assistance of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro).

The factory creates expanded polystyrene products used in insulated concrete panel construction systems for roofs and walls, architectural moldings, geotechnical solutions, and other surfaces and applications.

Vivalyn Edwards, Freeform’s administration director and secretary, said the company sparked Cuban interest by exhibiting its construction systems and panels at several conventions held Cuba, the newspaper noted.

For several years, Freeform has participated in Jampro trade missions and export development programs that improve companies’ ability to access world markets in Jamaica, Edwards told The Gleaner.

Such membership also allows Freeform to sell products to Cuba from other companies, which is a huge benefit to other Jamaican companies, the local media concluded.