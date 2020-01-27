Elections to rescue constitutional order in Venezuela



CARACAS, Venezuela.- The member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Ramon Lobo, said that participating in this year’s parliamentary elections will allow to rescue the constitutional order of the legislative body.

Lobo stated that after the election of deputy opposition Luis Parra as president of the National Assembly, he hopes the Parliament can enter its constitutional channel and this instance can be removed from contempt.

The leader stated that this year’s election of deputies would also allow the people to express themselves and to normalize work between the legislative branch and the other powers, to achieve essential state purposes.

Last Saturday, Bolivarian Chancellor Jorge Arreaza assured that the Venezuelan people will deliver a devastating blow to the right in the next elections, and pointed out that the opposition that sells the country will be defeated