Cuban President denounces 20-day US silence

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has denounced on Thursday the United States still maintains a complicit silence regarding the attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington, after 20 days of the incident.

On Twiiter, Díaz-Canel posted and shared a journalistic work in this regard and remarked this US attitude only proves its false speech and imperial rhetoric.

Last week, the Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez publicly called the US government to express in definite terms his motivations for not having made any statement on the incident.

Rodríguez explained that although there were signs about the possibility of an event of this nature, nothing was done to prevent it. So he urged to make an in-depth investigation and be transparent with the information.

He stated directly the terrorist attack on the Cuban embassy is the result of an official policy of inciting to hatred and violence against Cuba.

We hope the US Government will at least try to match its rhetoric against terrorism and its policy of fighting international terrorism with its responsibilities in view of this attack, the Cuban foreign minister stressed.

The Trump administration, however, still remains silent on the attack and also included Cuba in its list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism.