Call for female takeover of Caracas



CARACAS, Venezuela.- Asia Villegas, Minister for Women and Gender Equality in Venezuela, called for a mobilization in this capital on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Next Tuesday we will take Caracas, with dignity and heroics,” the official announced and explained that in March there will be activities to celebrate the Woman Month and honor Commander Hugo Chavez, who died seven years ago.

The Minister added that next Sunday, International Women’s Day, Venezuelan women will meet in the National Pantheon, where they will revere the heroines of the homeland and Liberator Simon Bolivar.

Diosdado Cabello, first Vice-President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said there will be a great takeover of Caracas by women, which will include marches, cultural activities and events, a day that will recognize the value of women, their presence, leadership and avant-garde.