Cuban president urges to work vigorously to fight Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged to work with greater rigour, precision, discipline and sacrifice to fight the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, as according to forecasts, the country will approaches the most complex stage.

The president explained the eve that new intensive therapy capacities are being created in case that the number of seriously ill patients increases in the coming days and health workers who will work in those places are being trained.

During the daily meeting of the executive to check the implementation of the measures to fight the pandemic, the head of State reiterated the call to avoid crowds and indicated to improve messaging service in pharmacies to bring medicines to vulnerable people.

Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda stated the need to increase risk perception in the population and avoid the unnecessary presence on the streets, since around half of the coronavirus cases detected this week are asymptomatic.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero pointed out that the isolation does not prevent the sale of food and recalled that the indication is to keep the gastronomic facilities open with takeaway and delivery services.

Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal announced the three new indigenous transmission events of the novel coronavirus, one of them at a nursing home in Santa Clara city, in central Cuba.

Amid the scenario imposed by Covid-19, the Cuban government assessed on Thursday other tasks of vital importance for the country’s economic and social life.