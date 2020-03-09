Cuban mass organizations to instruct people about COVID-19

Havana, Cuba.- Mass organizations such as the Federation of Cuban Women and the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution will participate in the training of citizens to deal with COVID-19 in Cuba, where no cases have been reported so far.

The director of teaching of the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba, Jorge Gonzalez, explained that public health hearings will be held and those important groups and other entities will be involved.

The success in the fight against the epidemic of the COVID-19 has its greatest guarantee in popular participation, emphasized the expert to the press at the headquarters of the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine of Cuba.

There are no Covid-19 cases in Cuba, but if the virus reaches the country, people who know that they have symptoms related to the characteristics of this disease should actively and responsibly participate in the protection of the rest of the population, said Dr. Gonzalez.

In addition to the training of health personnel, the preparation of citizens is vital, Gonzalez stressed.

The important thing is to reach the people, so that the person who feels affected seeks help and is isolated so as not to contaminate the rest of their peers, and in this way the transmission chain is cut.

‘It is a consistent way to succeed in the fight against COVID-19’, said the profesor.