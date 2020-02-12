Book on Cuban doctors in the fight against Ebola

Havana, Cuba.- Some of the experiences of the Cuban doctors that treated Ebola in Guinea-Conakry, West Africa, are told about was presented in the International Book Fair in Havana.

‘Living always on the 21st, face to face with Ebola’ is the title of the book by Doctor Carlos Manuel Castro Baras, which tells the personal experiences of the 38 Cuban professionals who conducted their work in the territory during 214.

The group was part of the over 250 Cuban health specialists who provided their medical expertise in Liberia, Sierra Leona and Guinea during the epidemic.

In the words of the author, the mission woke in him the interest of writing to establish work organizational ideas and dealing with insomnia, due to the 10 or 12 hours without electric power in the late nights and in the early mornings.

Then, he felt the need to organize everything he wrote to preserve the experience of this stage of his life as a doctor and at the head of the medical mission in Guinea-Conakry.

During his exposition, Doctor Baras dedicated his book to Fidel Castro Ruz, for dignifying the Cubans and making out of the Cuban medicine and example of internationalism, solidarity, inclusion and humanity.

On the other hand, the minister of Public Heath of Cuba, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, stressed that the work is a dignified homage to the Cuban health personnel.