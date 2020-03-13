Cuban journalists hold Public Press Festival

Havana, Cuba.- Journalists from domestic and local media, radio and television of Cuba held on Thursday the Public Press Festival, in which professionals show their daily work, new projects and debate with public.

Organized by the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC) under the motto ‘Towards new editorial management projects,’ activities are taking place in the main cities of the country, while the principal event is being held in the central park of famous Coppelia ice cream parlor in Havana.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Ricardo Ronquillo, UPEC´s president, stated the conference ‘is aimed at highlighting the significance of public media for the country in a world where the most common thing is that private companies and corporate groups prevail.’

¨The corporate purpose of them,¨ he said, ‘dictates in many cases the editorial line and content of these.¨