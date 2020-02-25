Cuba: 5th Salsa Music Opens in H

Havana, Cuba.- The 5th edition of the Salsa Music will open on Tuesday in this capital with the special participation of Puerto Rican singer Victor Manuell and major Cuban orchestras.

Held for the first time at Club 500, in the Jose Antonio Echeverria recreational complex, the Festival will bring together the Cuban orchestras NG la Banda, Haila Maria Mompiee, Adalberto Alvarez y su Son, Havana D’Primera, Alain Pérez, Los Van Van, Pupy y Los que son Son, El Niño y

la Verdad and El Septeto Santiaguero, among others.

The program also includes performances by street dance groups, prestigious DJs and a concert by Victor Manuell, who will sing in Cuba for the first time, accompanied by his orchestra.

The Festival will conclude on March 1, and will also consist of dance workshops on Afro-Cuban rhythms, rumba, salsa and casino for more than 380 foreign clients who have confirmed their participation.