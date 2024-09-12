Share

Havana, Cuba.- Gran Retto, a Mexican company specialized in the organization of mass participation sporting events, is ready in the resort of Varadero to develop the 3rd Cuba Open Water Crossing this weekend.

The traditional virtual pre-meeting was held at the beginning of the week, which addressed details of the event and the doubts of the competitors were clarified, who will compete on the coastline of the Hicacos peninsula.

The official opening will be this Friday, after the traditional press conference with the accredited media and the parade of a sports caravan through the main avenues of the resort.

According to the organizers of the event, the packages will be delivered to the athletes also on Friday, and include the timing chip, the tattoo with the participation number to be placed on both arms, the personal buoy and the swimming cap with the color of each category.

The finish line will be located on the sands of the Los Delfines hotel, where participants will receive their official participation medal, their water and isotonic recovery kit, and will be able to pick up their wardrobe.

This Saturday, the participants will compete in the distances of 750, 1,500 and 3,000 meters; and on Sunday, in the 5 and 10 kilometers. In all of them, different age ranges will be taken into account for the awards, including a special category for people with disabilities.

The event is sponsored by the Cuban Ministry of Tourism, Cubadeportes and the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, in collaboration with the agencies Havanatur S.A. and Taino Tours.