Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba commemorates and celebrates this Wednesday, August 13th, the 99th anniversary of the birth of Fidel Castro, historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed on the social media platform X that “#Fidel is not just present. He is a constant. A guide and a challenge. An example and a dream. I feel he is still at the forefront, as in the Sierra or at Girón.”

For his part, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero reaffirmed that Cuba celebrates his birthday with the certainty of knowing he is alive and “present in every victory or challenge of the Revolution, in unity and resistance, in our dreams of justice for #Cuba and the world, and in the deepest conviction that it can be done.”

The Cuban Foreign Ministry also noted that “Fidel had the gift of touching lives, of entering them and impacting with a gesture, which did not end with precise words, but was supported by concrete actions.”

The country honors Fidel on his 99th birthday, the immortal leader whose fight for justice, sovereignty, and the dignity of the people continues to inspire the world. His revolutionary legacy, his firmness in the face of empire, and his love for his homeland are compasses of resistance and hope.