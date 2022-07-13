US policy towards Cuba is counterproductive, says congressman

Washington, United States.- Today´s US policy towards Cuba is “wrong, counterproductive and stupid,” said Jim McGovern (D-Mass) at a Boston town council hearing.

In the meeting, focused on a US blockade resolution, McGovern asserted this economic, commercial and financial blockade disproportionately impacts the Cuban families.

McGovern, who has long visited Cuba, referred to measures that hinder to send family remittances to Cuba and hindrances to buying food and medicine, even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

McGovern recalled how under Barack Obama´s second-term (2009-2017) positive steps were taken towards normalizing bilateral relations with Cuba, but such movements were reversed under Donald Trump´s.

The congressman warned that even though present Joe Biden´s administration disagrees with the Cuban government on many aspects, this should not impede relations with Havana or justification for imposing sanctions.

Cuba is the only country Americans are banned from traveling to without special permission, said McGovern, for whom the “cruel and irrational” blockade must end.