Trade fair of economic actors from all over the country inaugurated in Havana

Havana, Cuba.- The Commerce of the People Fair was inaugurated this Thursday in Havana, with the most varied national products and services on display and for sale to the population.

It will run until the 5th and have the participation of economic actors from all over the country, state and non-state.

Betsy Díaz Velázquez, Minister of Internal Trade (MINCIN), stressed the importance of this event held at the Línea y 18 Fairgrounds, in Vedado. Among its purposes, she mentioned highlighting the values ??of Cuban products; generating contacts that increase productive chains; promoting electronic commerce and payment; and offering goods and services within the reach of the population.

Companies from the MINCIN and from various organizations, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), non-agricultural cooperatives, self-employed workers and local development projects are present.

To verify the variety, quality of goods and services on offer, good practices and solutions to material limitations, the leaders visited the stands or enabled areas.

Among the stands enabled are those of the National Tax Administration Office in the capital and the banking system, in which the public and economic actors receive all possible information and services.

The trade fair is characterized by the use of the national gateways Transfermóvil and ENZONA, or point of sale (POS) terminals, through which the population and taxpayers can access payment for goods and services, even with bonuses.

Furniture, clothing and footwear, household appliances, canned foods, jewelry, paintings, perfumes, drinks and liquors, cosmetics and other household supplies from all over the country are offered at the event, which has been very popular since its very first day. In addition, restaurants and cafes are represented.