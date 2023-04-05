Havana, Cuba.- The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, highlighted on Tuesday the need to approach employment with a different perspective, taking into account the behavior of the country’s demographic dynamics and the level of population aging. This was debated in the annual assessment meeting of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, highlighted on Tuesday the need to approach employment with a different perspective, taking into account the behavior of the country’s demographic dynamics and the level of population aging.

This was debated in the annual assessment meeting of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), which focused on the importance of managing quality employment, social prevention and projections for the year 2023.

The Head of Government stressed the need to create new jobs in the municipalities in contrast to the capacities, potentialities and local development projects of each territory.

Marrero Cruz called for detecting informal workers, and stressed the importance of providing quality jobs to young people and people in vulnerability, as well as equating the gender gap in labor issues.

During the meeting, the vice prime minister and head of Economy and Planning of Cuba, Alejandro Gil, referred to salaries as a pending issue, since these are still insufficient to cover basic needs and be a motivation to get a job. He added that teleworking should be resumed, a mechanism that gained special relevance during the Covid-19 pandemic, but which has receded in recent months.

For her part, the head of the MTSS, Marta Elena Feitó, pointed out as projections for 2023, the generation and potential of new jobs, the integration of all economic actors in the country, the elimination of labor equity gaps and the promotion of transformation mechanisms. for subjects of attention.