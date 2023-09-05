Political personalities will intervene in a French forum to condemn the blockade of Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Political personalities from various countries will participate in the traditional French festival La fête de l’Humanité scheduled for September 15-17, where various activities will be carried out to denounce and condemn the US blockade against Cuba.

The president of the Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) association, Víctor Fernández, announced that various festival events will have the participation of Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the French Communist Party; André Chassaigne, parliamentary leader, MEP Manu Pineda; and José Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain.

On the Cuban side, deputy Elier Ramírez, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Council of State and head of the Cuban delegation; Otto Vaillant, ambassador to France Otto Vaillant; and Yahima Esquivel, ambassador before UNESCO, will participate in forums and meetings organized by the association.

Likewise, the first vice president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, Raúl Fornés, and the president of the Cuban Olympic Committee, Roberto León Richards, confirmed their attendance.

During the political-cultural festival, CubaCoop will host the second European meeting against the United States blockade of the largest of the Antilles at the stand it shares with the Cuban newspaper Granma.

Solidarity associations from Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy and Sweden will be represented in the forum, which will also promote concrete cooperation actions with the besieged Caribbean country.

Last year, the first European meeting addressed the extraterritoriality of the blockade and its impact on banks, companies and citizens in the old continent. The initiative led to a petition to the European Parliament to act against Washington’s unilateral policy, and the petition was accepted.