Havana, Cuba.- Beatriz Johnson Urrutia and Manuel Falcón Hernández were reelected governor and vice governor, respectively, of the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, in an electoral process held this Sunday in the country.

With 94.25 percent of the valid votes, the member of the Council of State will continue in her position, while Falcón Hernández will do so after reaching 96.9 percent approval.

This morning, the members of the nine municipal assemblies of the People’s Power exercised that right from each of their districts, by the proposals made by the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The schedule establishes that next June 4, the elected authorities will take office to begin a new and transcendental stage of work, amid the complex circumstances of the nation.