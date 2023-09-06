Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Wednesday that his country will continue to strengthen ties with its nationals abroad, recalling the Dialogue of ’78, promoted by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Through his account on X, formerly Twitter, the head of state noted that the invitation made by Fidel Castro, to Cubans living in the United States, on September 6, 1978 began a continuous and irreversible path in the relationship between the Caribbean nation and its emigration.

“Much progress has been made through permanent dialogue and we will continue to do so. At the upcoming IV La Nación y la Emigración Conference we will reaffirm the commitment #UnidosXLaPatria,” the president highlighted on the social network.

Cuba will hold the IV Conference The Nation and Emigration on November 18 and 19 in Havana, as a sign of the Government’s unequivocal will to continue deepening ties and dialogue with its nationals abroad.

According to Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, the meeting will have a special meaning for young people, who although born in other latitudes, identify with, defend and love the country (Cuba) of their parents and ancestors. “It will be an excellent opportunity to get closer to their roots,” he noted.

On September 6, 1978, Fidel Castro, during an interview with a group of Cuban and American journalists, invited representative personalities of the Cuban community in the United States to hold an open dialogue on topics of mutual interest.

That meeting took place on November 20 and 21 of that same year, and was attended by 75 figures from the entire spectrum of emigration, not only in the United States, but also in other countries. A second meeting took place on December 8, 1979, with greater participation.

The main topics discussed were visits to Cuba by emigrants, which had not been allowed until that time; family reunification and the release of those serving time in prison for acting against the Revolution.