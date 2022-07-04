Havana city, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed as an achievement of the Revolution the high participation of women in important social and economic sectors of Cuba.

In his Twitter account, the president stressed that Cuba is “the second country in the world with the highest proportion of women in Parliament.

He added that “the participation and the majority and palpable presence of women in various sectors of our society, including the legislative sphere, is recognized as an achievement of the Revolution”.

The day before, a report by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) pointed out that Cuba ranks second out of five countries with gender parity in parliament and second worldwide with the highest proportion of women deputies.

According to the IPU, which released the text on the occasion of the International Day of Parliamentarism, the five countries that achieved gender parity or the highest proportion of women “in their lower or single chamber” this year are Rwanda with 61,3%, Cuba with 53,4%, Nicaragua with 51,7%, while Mexico and the United Arab Emirates share fourth place with 50%.

The president of the Caribbean nation’s parliament, Esteban Lazo, said that results such as these ratify “the majority and palpable presence of women in various sectors of our society, including the legislative sphere, as an achievement of the Cuban Revolution”.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, founded on June 30, 1889, is the only organization that represents the legislative branch of governments on a worldwide scale.