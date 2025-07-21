Cuban parliament submits new legislative norms to a vote on its third day of sessions

Havana, Cuba.- The fifth ordinary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power, in its tenth legislative term, continues its proceedings this Friday at the Havana Convention Center.

Today’s schedule includes the accountability of the provincial government of Camagüey, as well as the analysis of the proposed legislation on the Cuban Sports System, the Code of Children, Adolescents, and Youth, and the Civil Registry, for their approval.

Furthermore, the delegates will approve the legislative decrees and agreements of the Council of State.

Also, the provincial government and the agency that will be presented to the Assembly in December will be confirmed, along with the ministry that will be subject to the highest level of supervision.