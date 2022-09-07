Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Customs authorized on Tuesday the non-commercial import of electric plants with power above 900 watts, until December 31, 2022. The official gazette number 53 includes in its special edition Resolution 218/22 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices that this measure was adopted after analyzing the effects caused by the energy […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Customs authorized on Tuesday the non-commercial import of electric plants with power above 900 watts, until December 31, 2022.

The official gazette number 53 includes in its special edition Resolution 218/22 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices that this measure was adopted after analyzing the effects caused by the energy deficit in the residential sector due to breakdowns in the national electric grid.

Therefore, “the non-commercial import of electric plants with power above 900 watts was temporarily authorized, whose referential value in Customs exceeds the maximum value of 200 dollars allowed to be imported by air, sea, postal and courier shipments with non-commercial nature.”

In addition, a 30-percent tariff rate will be implemented to pay the customs tax for the excess cargo to be taxed, and the regulation is applicable to operations carried out as of August 1, 2022, and is presented to the Customs clearance until December 31, 2022.

Rosales cataloged the Master in Archaeological Sciences as “restorer of souls, restorer of neighborhoods, restorer of real estate and of his work team who continues to work nonstop.”

In his memory, the OHCH will present the medal for Leal’s 80 years and will place a commemorative plaque in the house located at 660 Hospital Street, the building where the researcher was born, with the accompaniment of the community that will be able to attend the unveiling on September 9.

Leal continues to walk through Old Havana and trust that every year they will have something new to discover, said the specialist while thanking all the Cuban institutions that have collaborated with the extensive plan of actions.

For her part, the director of cultural management, Katia Cárdenas, alluded to the objectives of the campaign that focuses on the link of the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador with the children of the communities, which will focus the show of the company La Colmenita children’s theater, to be held just on the day of his birth.

Among the main tributes, the launching of the phonogram Havana’s boyfriend stands out, from the music label Bis Music, which brings together renowned musicians and artists of the island to revere the prominent historian, who dedicated his life to the restoration of the Historic Center of the city and the rescue of the island’s heritage.