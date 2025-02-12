Share

Havana, Cuba.- The director of the UNESCO Regional Office, Annet Lemaistre, acknowledged Cuba’s active participation in the conception of transformative educational systems, according to the sustainable development objectives of the United Nations.

In her speech at the 19th International Congress Pedagogy 2025 on Tuesday, Lemaistre highlighted the presence in Cuba of a network of schools associated with that UN organization, which is useful to other nations.

In that regard, she noted that Cuban pedagogues have extensive innovative educational experience and regularly use the sites recognized by the United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO).

She underlined the relevance of this Cuban practice to achieve the purposes established in the Fourth Sustainable Development Goal of the 2030 Agenda of the UN, and urged to continue to increase the number of educational institutions associated with the agency that she represents.

On the second day of the Congress, which is running until Thursday at Havana’s Convention Center, the expert noted that the event aims to create an adequate forum for educational systems to adapt to a changing world, where technology is at the service of education.

Along these lines, she also urged to introduce innovative mechanisms in the financing of education.

“We have called for a new social contract for education to re-imagine the future of investment and shape more peaceful, fair and sustainable societies,” she stated.