Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of Cuba and Saudi Arabia reportedly inked a memorandum of understanding to expand and consolidate cooperation relations.

The memorandum was signed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas, and the ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Falah al-Harbi, in the context of a visit by a delegation of the Saudi Development Fund.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry website, the members of the Saudi Development Fund, led by its general director for Operations in Asia, Saud Ayid al-Shammari, will be touring Cuba until December 28th.

The visit of the Fund has the objective of following up on the socio-economic projects in which the Saudi entity is contributing.

The visit also includes the inauguration of the works for the rehabilitation of water supply and sanitation in the city of Camagüey, in central Cuba, in addition to the signing of the memorandum.

The Saudi delegation’s agenda also includes exchanges with officials from the Cuban Ministries of Public Health, Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, as well as with executives from the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana and provincial authorities.