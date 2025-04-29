Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Official Gazette, in its special edition, has announced that the regulations issued by the Ministry of Finance and Prices, which extend the exemption from tariffs for travelers on the import of food, hygiene products, medicines, medical supplies, and electrical equipment until September 30, will come into effect on May 1.

These and other regulations, which have been published in the Extraordinary Official Gazette, demonstrate that this measure remains a viable option for acquiring essential items that are in short supply in the country.

The extension is supported by the decision of the Minister of Public Health, which allows for the importation of original containers of medicines and medical supplies without commercial purpose and without the obligation to pay customs duties.

It is confirmed that the articles brought in as part of the passenger’s baggage, as well as the consignments, will be presented to Customs in separate packages from the rest of the goods.