Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, participated in the presentation of the International Migration Studies Group, belonging to the Center for Demographic Studies (CEDEM) of the University of Havana.

Rodríguez thanked the scientific production of CEDEM and the emerging group which will investigate one of the issues that appear in the economic, political and social scenario.

He argued that without these investigations it is impossible to advance in a comprehensive management of migration, based on knowledge and taking into account the enormous multiplicity of factors.

From his account on X, the foreign minister pointed out that the presentation is a prelude to the scientific session on Scenarios of International Migration in Cuba and cooperation projects with the International Organization for Migration.

CEDEM is made up of a multidisciplinary group of specialists who are committed to promoting migration as a functional factor for Cuba’s economic and social development strategy.

Antonio Aja Díaz, director of the Center for Demographic Studies of the University of Havana, valued the importance of studying the Cuban migration process, its characteristics and fundamental trends. He highlighted how this demographic phenomenon is included in the fourth objective of the approved Policy for attention to Demographic Dynamics in Cuba.