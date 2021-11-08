Bogota, Colombia.- The Colombian Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MCSC) will inaugurate today its XXX meeting called “Cuba without blockade is possible”, in the cities of Cali, Palmira and Yumbo, department of Valle del Cauca.

With the presence of the Cuban ambassador to this South American nation, José Luis Ponce, the meeting will have among its central topics the support to the Revolution.

Likewise, the straight struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean country for more than 60 years.

The event, which will be held in person and virtually until next Sunday, will include various political, cultural and academic events.

According to the program, on Tuesday, in Yumbo, there will be a tribute to the Henry Reeve Cuban medical brigades, which, in the midst of the health crisis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, provide assistance to more than 40 countries in the world.

Another of the initiatives planned is the International Youth Meeting “An Embrace for Peace”, to be held in Palmira next Saturday. There will also be regional celebrations of the founding and emblematic houses of the MCSC.

At the same time, the Movement will make a historical review of its founding, the most significant events in these 30 years, as well as of those the new projects to be carried out in the future.

Also participating in the event will be activists friends of Cuba from other nations, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, the Colombian Association of Professionals graduated in Cuba, as well as the outstanding intellectual Abel Prieto, director of Casa de las Americas.

Forums, conferences, talks and debates will be some of the actions planned for this solidarity meeting in moments in which the blockade has been intensified and there is an unprecedented media campaign against the people and the Revolution for destabilizing purposes.