Santiago de Chile, Chile.- Allende Socialism Movement on Sunday described as shameful and irresponsible the attempt by the board of directors of the Salvador Allende Solidarity Museum to give ground for an exhibition by Cuban counterrevolutionary Tania Bruguera.

The exhibition -to be organized on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état- is an incitement and affront against Cuba and the memory of Salvador Allende, the Movement live-tweeted, while adding that Claudia Zaldívar is not up to the task of running such an institution.

In an article entitled “Tania Bruguera, Non-Grata”, journalist Victor Hugo Robles made a strong call to both the museum’s board of directors and staffers to back down on grotesque incitement and repair insult to Allende’s image, memory, and legacy.

Robles describes as infamous the museum’s public statement in support of Bruguera and her supposed in-depth work when she is really an activist dressed as an artist and paid by the United States.