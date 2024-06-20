Share

Havana, June 20 (RHC) Cubaindustria 2024 continues at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana, with presentations, signing of agreements and letters of interest, and work meetings.

After four days of intense business activity until June 21, agreements for the management of science, technology and innovation between universities and companies will be signed today.

This day is dedicated to complementarity with the health, commerce, high technology and professional services spheres; the holding of the FIMAE catwalk and presentations by Mediatex, Arthis sanitary pads, the Cluster 37 Electronic Platform, Clirven products and services, and the Grave Foam product for outdoor furniture.

The international convention also plans to hold congresses on refrigeration, air conditioning and renewable energies; chemical industry; metal mechanics; quality management and environmental protection; and design.

Furthermore, Suchel Bolero Fragrance, Romeo y Julieta Fragrance confidential edition, and the dermopacen product line will be launched.

Cubaindustria 2024 also include scientific-technical exchange, the strengthening of technological associations, the promotion of exportable products, and the consolidation of national productions.