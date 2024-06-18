Share

Havana, Cuba.- The International Cuban Industry Fair begins today at the Pabexpo exhibition center, as part of Cubaindustria 2024.

The event, from this Monday until June 21, has a varied program of activities that includes an International Convention with conferences related to industrial activity.

This Monday’s activities included the 16th International Recycling Congress, the 4th Electronics and Automatic Congress, the 19th Metallurgical Congress, and the 4th Congress of Containers and Packaging.

Some of them will extend their exhibition days until today and others will begin sessions as the 4th International Congress of Fashion, Environments and Styles; the inauguration of Habana Moda; the International Apparel Industry Symposium; International Furniture Symposium, and the International Perfumery and Cosmetics Symposium.

During the inauguration of Cubaindustria, Cuban Minister of Industries Eloy Álvarez highlighted the relevance of the 4th edition of the event, whose fundamental objective is to achieve greater complementarity and integration in pursuit of development.

Álvarez assured that the meeting will contribute to scientific and technical exchange, as well as to the identification and strengthening of strategic alliances with suppliers and clients to increase and implement the use of the country’s industrial and productive capacities.

Cubaindustria 2024 has a broad agenda that include scientific and technical exchange, the strengthening of technological associations, the promotion of exportable products, and the consolidation of national productions.