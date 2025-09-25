New players in the Cuban economy on the Networking Circuit

Havana, Cuba.- The Havana Convention Center is hosting the sixth edition of the Networking Circuit today, in which new players in the Cuban economy are seeking to establish themselves internationally.

Gina de la Fe Toledo, president of Skole S.R.L., the organizer of the meeting, welcomed more than 100 participants and noted that this event for Cuban business leaders, without territorial borders or distinctions between sectors, is held every year for the necessary exchange.

Under the premise “Can Cuban SMEs survive and transcend internationally?” the executive commented on the challenges of discussing internationalization when there are so many pending issues internally.

He emphasized that the answer lies in the motivation to export, establishing businesses in other parts of the world that foster growth and the preparation of Cuban entrepreneurs, among other important topics for development.

A lecture by economic expert Juan Triana Cordoví, a professor at the University of Havana, on how Cuban SMEs can compete in a global environment addressed opportunities for accessing new markets and facing the challenge posed by large corporations.

Cuban state-owned entities such as Conex, a Palco company, joint ventures such as CubaRon and Cervecería Cubana S.A., and other non-state entities from Havana, Matanzas, and Holguín are attending the Networking Circuit, which concludes tomorrow, to present products and services and find collaboration and linkages.

According to the academic program, Alejandro Civil, PhD, a professor of commercial law, will give the keynote address “Organizational Challenges for the Leap to Internationalization of Private MSMEs in Cuba,” among other pressing issues for the economy.

The circular economy and environmentally friendly products and services will also be discussed at this edition.