Havana, Cuba.- he 2nd Innovation Forum, organized by the Gran Caribe hotel chain, begins today in the Cuban province of Matanzas with the goal of bringing together and activating scientific and technological resources.

The event, hosted at the Arenas Doradas Hotel in the resort town of Varadero, will continue until June 13th, focusing on finding solutions in the tourism industry to foster innovation.

The discussions will address the importance of collaboration among individuals to achieve mutual benefits, the urgent resolution of issues, and the activation and promotion of human potential.

The program includes a variety of activities designed to improve hotel operations, such as conferences, commissions, workshops, and tours of the Varadero region.