Tokyo, Japan.- The Cuban embassy in Tokyo thanked Japanese businessmen and members of solidarity organizations with Cuba for their contributions to the recovery from the fire in the province of Matanzas.

To date, 2,938,000 yens (20,262 dollars) have been received, said the official statement published on the Twitter account of the Cuban embassy.

On August 5th, lighting hit a crude oil tank at the supertanker base in the Matanzas harbor starting a serious fire, which left 16 dead, 146 injured and severe material damage.

After the incident, the Japan-Cuba Friendship Association, the Committee for Solidarity with Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Peace Boat, Shiso Undo and other individuals and organizations expressed their support for the Cuban people in the face of the damage caused by the event.

The “José Martí” Association of Cuban Residents in Japan also expressed solidarity with its fellow countrymen in Cuba and sent a message of encouragement to the firefighters.