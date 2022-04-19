Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with scientists and academics to discuss the development of neurosciences and neurotechnology in Cuba, according to the Government’s website.

According to the report, the director of the Center of Neurosciences, Doctor of Science Mitchell Valdes, noted that, in order to contribute to the development of these disciplines, the National Neurosciences and Neurotechnologies Program was implemented in 2020.

He said that this program is made up of 27 R&D and innovation projects that include 24 institutions from Biocubafarma, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Education, as well as more than a dozen centers, national groups and networks.

Dr. Valdes also explained some of Cuba’s neurotechnological products, such as Audix, Infantix, Estereoflex, Neuroplanus and NeuroEPO; and described the type of international collaboration in which these sciences are involved, such as the Cuba-China-Canada Brain Project, the source added.

Dr. Francisco Calixto Machado Curbelo, a second-degree specialist at the Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, said the country has incorporated neuromonitors in intensive care wards.

He believed that it is vital to provide neurological follow-up to patients in severe and critical care.

The results obtained by Cuban experts to treat neurodegenerative diseases in an aging population and where dementia is a frequent health problem were also highlighted by Doctor of Science Nelson Gomez Viera, head of the Neurology Service of the Hermanos Ameijeiras Surgical Clinical Hospital.