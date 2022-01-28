Pinar del Rio, Pinar del Rio.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday reiterated the need to print quality and efficiency into the actions being carried out in vulnerable neighborhoods to raise the standard of living of its inhabitants.

As part of a government visit to Cuba’s westernmost province, the head of State evaluated the progress being made in terms of housing rehabilitation, the reconstruction of streets and sidewalks, and the improvement of water supply and public lighting.

During his tour, Diaz-Canel met with local people in the 5 de Septiembre neighborhood, and called to promote social work and address the population with vulnerabilities.

He also visited La Lucila State farm, where he exchanged criteria with workers and managers about the actions that have been taken out since October in search for recovery in areas that allow increasing food production, a prioritized activity in the country.