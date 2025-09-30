Cuban Railways Company is advancing in recovery and modernization of its system

Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Railways Company (UFC by its Spanish acronym) reported progress in the recovery and modernization of the national railway system, with actions encompassing investments in stations, locomotive and train car repairs, and measures to enhance safety, according to the Cubadebate website.

Argenis Jimenez Aparicio, UFC Deputy Director, stated in a feature article that major repairs were carried out at Havana’s Central Station, the Moron station in Ciego de Avila province, and the Zaza del Medio station in Sancti Spiritus province, with the aim of improving passenger services.

The official specified that the first phase of the Havana Central Station renovation is expected to be completed in 2025, including basic services such as a cafeteria, medical assistance, and a children’s and breastfeeding room, while work on the roof to protect the rest of the building is underway in Moron.

Simultaneously, locomotives, passenger cars, and freight cars were repaired, with emphasis on those used for transporting essential goods; 140 of these were repaired since the end of 2024, he noted.

The official indicated that contracts were finalized for the import of spare parts for locomotives and train cars purchased in 2019, which had not received any spare parts since their acquisition, thus ensuring the continued operation of the fleet.

Regarding passenger comfort, alternative solutions were implemented for seats and restrooms, and onboard services were diversified through the incorporation of Cubacatering S.A. and non-state economic entities.

Jimenez Aparicio stressed that the US economic, trade, and financial blockade has increased costs and made it more difficult to acquire resources, but he assured that the commitment to recovery and serving the population has been maintained.