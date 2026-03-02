Share

Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba

written by Ed Newman March 1, 2026

Cuba calls for an end to the new aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran and for preventing an escalation in the Middle East.

Cuba condemns in the strongest terms the attacks perpetrated this February 28 by the United States and Israel, which violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and International Law.

This irresponsible and deliberate aggression sabotages, for the second time, the efforts of international diplomacy regarding the nuclear issue, on which negotiations had been underway. Once again, the United States and Israel are threatening and seriously endangering regional and international peace, stability, and security, the effects of which are already being felt in the Middle East.

Cuba joins the international calls to immediately halt this aggression, which has caused an undetermined number of civilian casualties, including children, and to prevent an escalation driven by well-known hegemonic interests and declared intentions of domination through the use of military force, which could draw in other countries in the region with unpredictable consequences. Cuba also advocates for preserving the principle of good neighborliness between Iran and the Arab States at this critical time.

Strict respect for the principles of International Law and the UN Charter must prevail, especially the sovereign equality of States, non-interference in their internal affairs, the prohibition of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The United Nations Security Council must urgently exercise its primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security, and the UN General Assembly must mobilize the international community to restore peace with the urgency and determination that this moment demands.

Havana, February 28, 2026