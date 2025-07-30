Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Josefina Vidal, represented the island at the High-level Meeting on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence, in Shanghai.

The meeting addressed the need to create a fair and equitable regulatory framework to achieve inclusive and sustainable AI governance, and to strengthen win-win cooperation and partnerships.

The event was an occasion to appreciate China’s advances in robotics and other advanced technologies, and was attended by government officials and representatives of industries, universities and research institutes from all over the world.

It was also a perfect occasion to appreciate China’s advances in robotics and other advanced technologies.

Government officials and representatives of industries, universities and research institutes from all over the world attended the event.

As part of her agenda, the Cuban Vice Foreign Minister also had a meeting with the Assistant Secretary General and Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Amandeep Gill.

She conveyed her country’s commitment to fostering collaboration and the development of an AI system that is inclusive and participatory.