Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday denounced that the unequal distribution of vaccines in the world challenges the efforts to overcome the complex scenario generated by Covid-19.

On his Twitter account, Cuba’s FM affirmed that in this context, the nations of the South face the situation in worse conditions.

Likewise, the minister pointed out that according to the International Monetary Fund, high-income countries, which concentrate 16 percent of the population, acquired 50 percent of the immunizing drugs against Covid-19 in advance.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Covid-19 pandemic will not be overcome until 70 percent of the global population is fully vaccinated.

People will continue to die as long as the imbalance in the distribution of vaccines persists, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently assured.